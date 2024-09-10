Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Dekhi Jayegi’ Response to Mallikarjun Kharge on Congress’ Frozen Bank Accounts

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, revealed on Monday that the Congress party faced significant financial obstacles three months before the general elections, including having their bank accounts “sealed,” which left them with no resources for campaigning or advertising. His comments were made during an address to the Indian diaspora in Herndon, Virginia.

Financial Struggles and Election Campaign Challenges

In his speech, Gandhi recounted the dire situation the Congress party found itself in as the elections approached. “We had no money to transport our leaders. I remember discussing with Mallikarjun Kharge and the treasurer, who had lost his confidence about what to do next. I said, ‘dekhi jayegi, dekhte hain kya hota hai’ (We’ll see, let’s see what happens) and that was the spirit with which we fought the election,” he said. Gandhi noted that this was an unprecedented challenge for him, despite his extensive electoral experience since 2004.

The Deeper Fight: Beyond Politics

Gandhi emphasized that the struggle was not merely a political contest but was reflective of broader societal issues. “You have to understand what this fight is about. It’s not just about politics; that’s superficial,” he asserted. He expressed concern over the fundamental rights and cultural identity of individuals, highlighting that the core issue was whether people would still be able to practice their identities, such as wearing a turban for Sikhs.

Critique of RSS and BJP’s Ideology

The Congress leader continued his critique of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing the organization of promoting divisive ideologies. “The RSS is promoting the idea that some states are inferior to others, that certain languages are inferior to others, and that some religions are inferior to others,” he claimed. In contrast, Gandhi emphasized Congress’s belief in the value of diverse histories and traditions. “People from states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, or Madhya Pradesh all have their own history, tradition, and language, and every person is important,” he said.

BJP and Modi: Allegations of Fear and Intimidation

Gandhi also addressed the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s tactics, asserting that the “fear” associated with Modi had dissipated following the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that the BJP and Modi had used “so much fear and the pressure” of government agencies on small businesses, but claimed that this influence vanished swiftly.

Upcoming Schedule and Engagements

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the United States included a two-day stay in Washington before returning to Delhi. In addition to his address in Herndon, Gandhi met with students at Georgetown University, further engaging with the Indian diaspora and discussing his party’s perspectives and challenges.