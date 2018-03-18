Union Minister Smriti Irani while responding to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Gabbar Singh Tax jibe over GST on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi's hatred for India is astonishing. Taking it to her official Twitter handle, Smriti Irani said that when the World Bank praised India's rise earlier in the ease of doing business rankings, Rahul Gandhi rubbished the reports and now selectively quotes a World Bank report to berate India's progress.

Union Minister Smriti Irani while responding to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Gabbar Singh Tax jibe over GST on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi’s hatred for India is astonishing. Taking it to her official Twitter handle, Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Smriti Irani said that when the World Bank praised India’s rise earlier in the ease of doing business rankings, Rahul Gandhi rubbished the reports and now selectively quotes a World Bank report to berate India’s progress. Just a couple of hours before, Rahul Gandhi while slamming over one the biggest tax reform brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government-led government had said, “Modi ji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it’s the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani not only slammed Rahul Gandhi over his Gabbar Singh Tax jibe on GST but also put out another tweet where she also mentioned about a World Bank report saying, “Aadarniya Rahul Gandhi ji, if you are free from world’s longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself. Smriti Irani further attached an article link saying, World Bank did a detailed analysis of GST, media cherry-picked only a few lines.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his official Twitter handle and hit out at the PM Narendra Modi government. Rahul Gandhi said while citing a World Bank report on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime saying, “Modi ji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it’s the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex.” Rahul Gandhi had previously also hit out the government weeks after the GST was implemented in the country.

World Bank a couple of days ago had mentioned about India’s GST. In the report, India’s GST was termed as one of the most complex with the second highest tax rate in the world. According to reports, India’s GST was among a sample of 115 countries having a similar indirect tax system, as it was mentioned in the World Bank report.

