Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Speech, Mocks At PM Modi, Says, 'He Has Direct Connection With God'

‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Samvidhaan’ were roared as soon as the Speaker called Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi began by highlighting the opposition to the idea of INDIA. He added, “Some of us were personally attacked; in fact, some of us are still in jail. Not only the opposition but anybody who resisted the idea of concentration of power, concentration of wealth, aggression on the poor, aggression on Dalits, minorities, and tribals were crushed. People were put in jail, people were threatened, and I myself was attacked by order of the Government of India, by order of the PM of India: 20+ cases, a 2-year jail sentence, my house taken away, relentless attacks in the media, abuse, and then the most beautiful part of it – 55 hours of interrogation by the ED.

So today I want to talk about the ideas that we used, that the Congress used to defend the idea of INDIA.”

Rahul Gandhi then picked up an image of Lord Shiva and called Lord Shiva his refuge. He said, “The reason I wanted to show this image is that there are certain ideas in this image that the opposition defends.”

Confronting our fear: The snake around his neck shocases to stand fearless in front of problems. Non Violence: The Trishool beside his left hand symbolises non-violence, just as ho we non-violently tacked BJP. Symbol of Congress party: Is just the same as Shiv Ji’s Abha Mudra.

Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Modi

Parmatma speaks directly to Modi ji’s Atma, therefore Rahul Gandhi makes fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claims that “he has a direct connection with God.” Since all of us are biologically born, PM Modi is unique among prime ministers in that he claims that Gandhi is dead and was brought back to life via a film. No, Gandhi is still alive, but Gandhi is not dead.”

Rahul Gandhi Takes A Jibe At BJP’s Hindu Stand

On one hand, Lord Shiva symbolizes non-violence, while on the other hand, people calling themselves Hindu continuously promote violence, hate, and falsehood. You are not Hindu.

PM Modi stands amid this controversy and says, “This is a serious issue as calling the entire Hindu religion violent is not fair.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah contributes to the controversy and says, “Are crores of people who are Hindu all violent? Associating the feeling of violence with any religion is wrong, and someone occupying a constitutional position in this house should apologize.

I also want to request him to consult Islamic scholars regarding the concept of Abhay Mudra in Islam. Similarly, he should seek the opinion of the SDPC on the Abhay Mudra in Guru Nanak’s teachings. He has no right to speak about fearlessness; during the Emergency, he terrified the entire country. Thousands of Sikh brothers were massacred under his regime in Delhi, and now he talks about fearlessness? I request the Speaker to ask Rahul Gandhi to apologize to the Parliament and the country on his first speech day.”

Rahul Gandhi On Ayodhya

The birthplace of Lord Ram has sent a message to the BJP. The land was taken from the people of Ayodhya, and they have not received compensation to this day. People were hurt because, at the Ayodhya inauguration, Adani and Ambani were present, but no one from Ayodhya was there. This created fear among the people because they were not even allowed near the temple during the inauguration. And that’s why the people of Ayodhya sent the right message.

Rahul Gandhi On Agniveer

An Agniveer was martyred in a land mine blast, but Narendra Modi does not call him a martyr. PM Modi calls him an Agniveer; he will not receive a pension, his family will not receive compensation, and he will not be given the status of a martyr. A regular soldier will receive a pension, but an Agniveer cannot be called a soldier. You give him six months of training, while on the other hand, Chinese soldiers receive five years of training. You put a six-month-trained person on the border, and then one is given the status of a martyr while the Agniveer is not.

Rajnath Singh Countered:

If an Agniveer soldier is martyred in war, his family is given an assistance amount of 1 crore rupees. One should not try to mislead people in Parliament with false statements.

Rahul Gandhi On Manipur

To this day, PM Modi has not visited Manipur; he has left Manipur in a civil war. For him, Manipur does not even exist as a state.

Rahul Gandhi On NEET:

You have turned professional exams into commercial exams. In NEET, a student can be a topper, but today they don’t have money, they cannot go to medical college. The entire exam system has been tailored for rich children. You have centralized all exams in Kota, and in 7 years, the paper has leaked 70 times. The truth is that NEET candidates no longer trust the exam because they are convinced that the exam is designed for wealthy people.

Rahul Gandhi eneded hsi speech by congratulating BJP for winning the election and forming the government.

