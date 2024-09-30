Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Naraingarh, Ambala, as part of the Congress party's "Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra."

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Naraingarh, Ambala, as part of the Congress party’s “Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra.” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were also present at public rally.

Attacks Modi for Favouring Adani-Ambani

In his speech, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, accusing it of favoring a few wealthy individuals like Ambani-Adani. Rahul Gandhi said, “Wealth was flowing into Adani’s pockets “like a tsunami,” while ordinary citizens struggles”.

He added, that the government is reluctant to waive off farmers’ loans, stating that only loans of big corporations, especially of industrialist Gautam Adani, are waived off easily. “If loans for corporations can be waived off, why not for the farmers?” he asked.

On Haryana’s Youth and Employment

Gandhi particularly focused on the ‘conditions of youth’ in the country, especially in Haryana. He recalled his visit to America, when he met youth of Haryana living in a small room. He mentioned that many young people from the state had left for America in search of a better future, often living in tough conditions and working under strenuous circumstances. Gandhi noted that many of them couldn’t even afford to visit their families for years.

He also spoke about the alarming job situation in Haryana, stating that the state was unable to provide adequate employment opportunities, forcing youth to take loans at high-interest rates of 2% per month. According to Gandhi, 50 lakh jobs had been “snatched away,” and questioned where the promised employment opportunities had disappeared.

MUST READ: PM Modi’s Engagement With Party Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

On Agniveer

He criticized the Agniveer scheme, arguing that it robbed soldiers of their pensions, while alleging that the Modi government was more interested in marketing defense deals to benefit Adani.

Welfare Schemes

He, concluding his speech, pointed down some economic relief schemes for the underprivileged sections, including the dalits and poor classes. These were:

Mahila Shakti Yojana : The Congress leader pledged a direct transfer of Rs 2,000 per month to women under the Mahila Shakti Yojana, a scheme aimed at empowering women economically. Affordable LPG Cylinders : Gandhi promised that under a Congress-led government, LPG cylinders would be available at a reduced price of Rs 500, offering relief to households grappling with inflation. Old Pension Scheme : He also promised to reintroduce the old pension scheme, a long-standing demand of many government employees, for better social security. Support for Widows, Elderly, and Disabled: As part of his social welfare agenda, Gandhi announced that Rs 6,000 per month would be deposited into the bank accounts of widows, elderly people, and those with disabilities. Guaranteed MSP for Farmers: In a move aimed at supporting farmers further, Gandhi promised a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) to ensure farmers are paid fairly for their produce. 2 Lakh Government Jobs for Youth: As part of his vision for Haryana, Gandhi promised to create 2 lakh government positions to combat unemployment in the state. Plots for Farmers: He also mentioned providing 100 gaj (yards) plots and constructing two-bedroom houses for the needy. Free Electricity: Another promise included providing 300 units of electricity free of cost, a measure aimed at reducing household expenses. Health Insurance for Women: Gandhi proposed a Rs 25 lakh health insurance scheme for women to ensure affordable healthcare.

Caste Census and Reservation

Toward the end of his speech, Gandhi stressed the importance of conducting a caste census to ensure accurate representation for marginalized communities. He pointed out the disparities in the representation of Dalits in corporate sectors and the media, stating that only 15% of Dalits had been able to secure significant roles in the economy.

“We need to know how many Dalits are actually part of businesses and corporations. The truth is that most of them are only given labor and contract jobs, even in media,” Gandhi remarked.

ALSO READ: Indira Fellowship: Rahul Gandhi’s Call For Women’s Political Voice