After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha’, now it’s Congress President Rahul Gandhi who has decided to connect with youngsters as part of his outreach programme Apni Baat Rahul ke Saath. Rahul met a group of seven youngsters from across the country to understand their take on diverse issues. The students were from Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh who had a surprise dinner interaction with Gandhi. The Congress leader took time to understand what the students had to share as they discussed over Chinese food last night in Delhi. The dinner date was aimed to understand the new age voters and their expectations from their leader.

Rahul ensured the students that his party’s manifesto will also be brought into Braille and that the manifesto will touch upon issues like setting up gender-neutral toilets, inequalities in the education system, caste discrimination in society to name a few. The lot of seven students found Gandhi as a considerate leader who believes in empathizing with his masses. This was the first session of Apni Baat Rahul ke Saath as the Congress supremo will be meeting many more students from different corners of the country for several other sessions. Pratishtha Deveshwar, a political science student from Lady Shriram College, Delhi Univesrity said that Gandhi’s interactions were more personal and the line between neta and aam admi was kind of blurred with Gandhi taking out time from his hectic schedule to engage with them. Deveshwari also said that Rahul is not an I Know eveything kind of person which was evident from the way he was trying to understand things he wasn’t aware of. She added that Gandhi offered food to her from his plate.

Other student from IIT Mumbai, Abhilash Karri said that it took him some time to internalize what was happening as he wasn’t expecting the Congress President himself. He said they were told that the interaction will be taking place with the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi was nowhere mentioned. While Kunal Ramteke from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) praised Rahul for giving a thought on sensitive issues such as LGBTQ rights. But it was the LGBTQ rights, one of the invitees who was more pleased with Rahul’s assertion when he proposed gender-neutral toilets for transgenders. He was certainly pleased with Gandhi’s emphasis on the need of implementation of such ideas.

