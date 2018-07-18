Reacting over the attack that was unleashed on Swami Agnivesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his twitter account and slammed the BJP by starting a pop quiz. However, he was later lampooned by several supporters of the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi started a pop-quiz and asked people to identify the person he was talking about

Just a few hours after it was reported that Swami Agnivesh was brutally thrashed allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha or Youth workers in Jharkhand’s Pakur area, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his twitter account and slammed the BJP by starting a pop quiz. However, it did not go down the way Rahul Gandhi had expected but several BJP supporters turned the quiz the other way round and lampooned him and his party. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi started a pop-quiz and asked people to identify the person he was talking about in his twitter post. The hints given by Congress president said that ‘he bows to the most powerful person in the line. A person’s strength is all that matters to me’ Who am I?

The second hint put out by Rahul Gandhi, read, ‘he ranks all living beings based on their usefulness to him’, who am I?

While sharing the following pop quiz, Congress president attached a news report about Swami Agnivesh being assaulted allegedly by BJYM workers. Just a few minutes after the tweet was shared, thousands of netizens share it on their timelines.

However, the post didn’t yield the results which Rahul Gandhi was expecting. Within minutes, several BJP supporters slammed him and termed hi ‘Pop quiz’ as ‘Pappu quiz’.

I am against #GenderNeutralLaws. I don't care about #FakeCases. #Extortion power is all that is important to me. I use #WomenVoteBank to maintain the hierarchy of power. I crush #MensRights I don't rank Men, they don't exist for me. Who am I?

I am the Congress.#IAmCongress — Pankaj (@pankajcgupta) July 18, 2018

Moral victory in Amethi 2019 Pappu ~ Ho dil tod ke hansti ho mera…😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NPBpunPqyS — chacha pron$tar (@hateme_007) July 18, 2018

Apart from this, a Twitter user also mocked the party president over his last post where he termed himself the Congress. Taking inspiration from his quiz, a user asked the people to identify the party that uses women vote bank to maintain the hierarchy of power.

A report by India Today claimed that the unidentified attackers belonged to BJP and RSS. In the video that was shared on various social media platforms, Swami Agnivesh was shown black flags over his presence in the state.

