Rahul Gandhi’s US Visit: Journalist Assaulted by Congress Workers in Dallas

A journalist from India Today, Rohit Sharma, was assaulted by Congress workers in Dallas, Texas. Sharma had traveled to cover the visit of Rahul Gandhi, India’s Leader of the Opposition, and found himself at the center of a heated altercation after posing a controversial question regarding the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh. The assault raises serious concerns about press freedom and the treatment of journalists during high-profile political events.

The Lead-Up: Interview with Sam Pitroda

Before the incident unfolded, Sharma had secured an interview with Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC). The interview was conducted just hours before Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled arrival at DFW International Airport, and all appeared to be going smoothly until the final moments. Sharma asked a question that would spark chaos: “Will Rahul Gandhi raise the issue of Hindus being killed in Bangladesh during his meetings with US lawmakers?”

Before Pitroda could respond fully, Congress supporters in attendance erupted in anger, accusing Sharma of asking a controversial question. According to India Today, a group of around 20-30 Congress workers surrounded the journalist, escalating the situation rapidly.

Chaos Erupts: Journalist Harassed and Assaulted

As the situation spiraled out of control, Congress workers began harassing Sharma, accusing him of stirring controversy with his question. Despite Pitroda’s attempt to calm the situation, saying, “It’s up to Rahul and the lawmakers to decide what’s relevant, I can’t speak on their behalf but…,” the crowd grew increasingly aggressive. They assaulted Sharma, forcibly snatched his phone, and deleted the entire recording of the interview.

“They managed to stop the recording by forcibly taking my phone,” Sharma recounted, describing the chaotic scene. He also noted how one individual attempted to grab his microphone, which he resisted.

Forced Deletion: 30 Minutes of Ordeal

After the assault, the Congress workers took control of Sharma’s phone, forcing him to delete the final portion of the interview. Despite his insistence that the question was legitimate and that their actions were unethical, the harassment continued. The workers not only deleted the interview from his phone but also attempted to access his iCloud, desperate to erase any trace of the recording.

“Desperate to ensure no trace of the interview remained, they even checked my iCloud – my phone was in airplane mode during the recording, preventing the video from syncing,” Sharma explained. The ordeal lasted a grueling 30 minutes, during which the journalist feared further repercussions.

In another troubling development, the Congress workers discussed keeping Sharma’s phone for four additional days. The journalist, however, firmly demanded the return of his phone. Though he considered calling the police, the intensity of the situation prevented him from doing so. Once outside, Sharma sent a message to Sam Pitroda, informing him about the incident. Pitroda suggested they could record another interview the next day, but that follow-up interview never materialized.

Rahul Gandhi Confronted with the Same Question

Despite the Congress workers’ efforts to suppress Sharma’s question, it did eventually reach Rahul Gandhi. At a later event hosted by the Press Club, another India Today journalist posed the same question about the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh. The BJP, India’s ruling party, has since criticized Gandhi and his party for remaining silent on the issue, questioning the Congress’s stance on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

