As today marks Congress' 136th Foundation Day, Rahul Gandhi's trip to Italy is earning him a lot of criticism for his absence. BJP leaders have also tweeted about the situation and focused on him leaving while the farms laws debate continues.

On the Congress party’s 136th Foundation Day today, former Congress Chief, Rahul Gandhi left for Milan, Italy for a personal visit. He is now facing a lot of criticism for his absence during the party’s Foundation Day, as well as the farm laws debate. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Sunday.

A week ago, when the top party leaders met, including those who have called for sweeping organizational changes over the poor electoral performance, Mr. Gandhi told the leaders at the meet he is “ready to work for the party as all desire”, yet it is said that he is firm on his decision on not returning as the party president.

This morning, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra avoided answering questions on brother Rahul while talking to the reporters amid celebrations at the Delhi headquarters. On this day and occasion, senior party leaders gather at the Akbar Road to hoist the party flag. This year they have launched a nation-wide campaign as well as the “selfie with tiranga” on social media.

This is not the first time the Congress leader has left the country. Gandhi’s visit comes amid criticism from all corners, including within his own party, that the leader does not respond to political crises seriously. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party questioned the timing of Gandhi’s visit and tweeted on the situation while criticizing him.

