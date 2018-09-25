Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress scion Rahul Gandhi saying that it is a shame for the Congress as a person like Rahul Gandi, is their leader. Dubbing him as irresponsible and a liar, Prasad said that nothing else could be expected from a leader whose entire family is buried in scams.

In past week, the country went through a whole new political vendetta after former French President Francois Hollande claimed in an interview that it was the Indian government that suggested Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as an offset partner for Rafale maker Dassault. After his comment, Congress president launched a series of scathing attacks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in most of his addresses he either dubbed him as “thief” or “Commander-in-Thief”. Last night, Congress scion took another jibe at PM Modi and it has left the saffron party furious.

Addressing party’s social media workers in his parliamentary constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress president said that the fun has just begun. He added that soon things will get more interesting. While listing down the country’s biggest scams and BJP’s policies, including Rafale, Demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi, the Congress president said that the people around the country are going to have fun after the Congress will show them PM Modi’s work. He further added that PM Modi who calls himself a chowkidar (gatekeeper) is actually a chor (thief).

ALSO READ: Days after Supreme Court legitimises same-sex relationship, Kerala HC allows 2 women to live together

However, his address has come under the fire of ruling BJP. Following his address, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed him saying that it is a shame for the Congress as a person like Rahul Gandi, is their leader. Dubbing him as irresponsible and a liar, Prasad said that nothing else could be expected from a leader whose entire family is buried in scams.

He further added that in the history of independent India, no national party president has ever made such derogatory remarks about a prime minister.

ALSO READ: Karyakarta Mahakumbh rally highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Congress’ EVM excuse for poll losses

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More