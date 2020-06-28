Congress leader Rahul gandhi has been constantly attacking the government over the Ladakh face-off and the country's preparedness against coronavirus. In a latest interview given by the Home Minister, Mr. Shah in a retaliation has attacked Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over the same issues.

Launching one of his most scathing attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah today accused the Congress of indulging in ‘ochi rajneeti’ (shallow minded politics) over India’s border tensions with China. Taking on Rahul Gandhi over his ‘surrender Modi’ hashtag which was the top trend on Twitter last week, Amit Shah claimed that Rahul was playing into the hands of Pak and China and needs to introspect.

We’re capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it is painful when former president of a big party (Rahul Gandhi) does ‘ochhi rajneeti’ during a crisis. It’s matter of introspection for him & his party that their hashtag is being encouraged by Pak & China, said Amit Shah in an interview to ANI.

Taking a dig at Congress for attacking the BJP on China, Shah said that they are ready for a debate. In fact Shah went a step further and dared the Congress to debate China issue in the parliament starting from 1962. ‘No one is shying away from a discussion. Parliament is about to convene. Let’s have a discussion. Let us discuss from ’62 till now. But at a time our jawans are fighting it out at the border and the government has taken a tough stand, we should not be giving out statement that favour China and Pakistan’ Shah added.

#WATCH Let me make it clear. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is going to win both the battles: Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI on the fight against #COVID19 and the tensions on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh pic.twitter.com/FBvkXZ9olZ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Shah even took a dig at the ‘lack on inter-party democracy in Congress’ and said that ‘After Indira ji, was there any Congress Pres from outside Gandhi family? What democracy do they talk of? I didn’t do any politics during COVID.

You look at my tweets of the past 10 years. Every June 25, I give a statement’ Talking about the emergency-era Shah went on to say that Emergency should be remembered by people as it attacked the roots of our democracy, claiming that there should be awareness about emergency as it’s not about a party but an ‘attack on the country’s democracy’.

Shah not only slammed the Congress but also assured that under PM’s leadership, ‘India will win the fight’ not only against Covid but also also against Corona

Covid19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. GOI has no plan to defeat it. PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic.https://t.co/LUn2eYBQTg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2020

