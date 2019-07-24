Congress secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet lashed out the ruling BJP at Centre by calling it a bully. She said the party will soon be exposed and that people will come across its corrupt tactics.

The Karnataka crisis has loomed large over the Congress party as it eventually failed to keep the flock (Congress-JDS alliance) together with BJP eventually winning the trust vote while the Congress-JD (S) coalition got reduced to 99 seats after 15 rebel MLAs and 1 independent resigned from the party.

Soon after the failure, it seems that Congress does need redemption therapy to bounce back stronger. Speculation has been rife that BJP since the fallout of the ruling coalition is now eyeing to stake a claim in Madhya Pradesh too where the Congress is in alliance with SP and BSP.

Speaking on party’s yet another loss to BJP, Congress secretary Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the party saying it would discover one day that everything cannot be bought. After multiple attempts over the past two weeks, the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition lost the trust vote as its number narrowed down to 99 as compared to BJP’s 105.

The toil to sustain the 14-month old coalition failed after the Congress-JD(S)ebel MLAs remained adamant on their resignations. Priyanka further hitting out at BJP said not everyone could be bullied and that every lie would be eventually exposed. She hinted at the systematic dismantling of institutions and the weakening of a democracy in the country.

Rahul Gandhi too expressed his displeasure over the turn of events for the party. Slamming BJP, he said the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests both within and outside since day 1 of its formation.

Claiming that the alliance was a threat in BJP’s path to power, Rahul said BJP’s greed won the trust vote.

Another Congress leader KC Venugopal said political morality and democratic values were defeated by unscrupulous horse-trading.

