After a failed attempt, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were finally allowed to pass and meet the family of the Hathras victim. After a standoff with the cops, five congress leaders were granted permission to meet the family yesterday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that he has assured the family of Hathras victim that the party is with them in the testing times and will help them in getting justice. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday met the family of Hathras victim who was tortured and allegedly gang-raped and died in a Delhi hospital.

Rahul said in a tweet that he met the aggrieved family of Hathras victim and got to realise their pain, he had assured them that they were with them in the testing times and would help them in getting justice. He added that the UP government would not be able to do anything they want because now the entire country was there to bring justice to the daughter of the country.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the victim’s family has right to get answers to their questions and Uttar Pradesh government has to give answers. Priyanka and Rahul, along with 3 of their party members were allowed to meet the victim’s family yesterday.

She asked in a tweet, “Questions from the affected family: 1. Judicial investigation of the whole case should be done through Supreme Court 2. Hathras DM should be suspended and not placed on any major post 3. Why was the body of our daughter burnt with petrol without asking us? 4. Why are we being threatened repeatedly? 5. For the sake of humanity, we brought remains from the pyre, but how can we believe that this body belongs to our daughter or not?.”

She said it is the right of this family to get answers to these questions and the UP government will have to give these answers. The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim’s family.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT.

Meanwhile, the brother of the victim said that the family did not ask for CBI inquiry as SIT probe is already underway. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

