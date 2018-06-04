Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking spontaneous questions which had pre-scripted answers. Taking a note from his recent interaction with the students and professors at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi responded a question which had a scripted answer.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent interaction with the students and professors at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore. Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister was taking spontaneous questions which had pre-scripted answers. Raising the issue of PM Modi responding to random and spontaneous questions during his session with the students of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, he said the Prime Minister while responding to a question which was based on 21st century belonging to Asia, his answer and the description given by the translator were different.

Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi’s response to the question did not have the details given out by the translator, alleging that his answer was pre-scripted. The Congress president also slammed PM Modi for not taking questions on the real issues.

Rahul Gandhi while mocking PM Modi said that it was good that he doesn’t carry the discussion on the real issues because if he will take those questions, then it will bring embarrassment for the country.

The Congress chief also tweeted a video while criticising the Prime Minister. He said that Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister who takes “spontaneous” questions of which the translator has a pre-scripted answer. He further added in his tweet saying it was good that he doesn’t take the real questions. It would have brought real embarrassment to all of us if he would have taken them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore while responding to a question on 21st century belonging to India agreed that it was the case, but it was a collective responsibility of all to ask this question to ourselves whether we also believe the same.

