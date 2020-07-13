Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the centre's claim of India's good position in the COVID-19 battle. Rahul Gandhi posted a graph representing India's Coronavirus numbers against other countries. See the graph and other details.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the Centre’s claim of India’s good position in its battle against COVID-19. Rahul Gandhi cast criticism at centre’s claim of saying that India’s position globally is good in the COVID-19 fight. Recently Union Home Minister appreciated India’s performance against Coronavirus. He said that for a country like India where the population is so high, everybody was anticipating how will India fight against coronavirus. Amit Shah claimed that one of the most successful battles against COVID-19 has been fought in India.

The Congress leader sarcastically tweeted asking the central government, India at a good position in #COVID19 battle? Along with his tweet, the Congress leader also tweeted a graph depicting the ideal curve for COVID-19 cases. The graph shows the seven-day count of average coronavirus cases in the US, India, South Korea and New Zealand. Coronavirus cases in India evidently have grown to concern numbers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Sunday said that the whole world was appreciating India’s successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Home Minister said that India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle COVID-19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against COVID-19 has been fought here.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.

