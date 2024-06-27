Rahul Tagged Om Birla's '1975 Emergency' Reference in his Acceptance Speech as 'Clearly Political'

Since Thursday morning, Congress leaders are frequently expressing their displeasure over BJP’s 1975 emergency attack.

And continuing the displeasure Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the mention of ’emergency’ in his acceptance speech on Wednesday was deeply shocking, travesty of parliamentary traditions and unprecendented in the annals of history of Parliament.

Congress MP K C Venugopal wrote in a letter to Om Birla registering the grand old party’s “deep concern and anguish” over the issue, he also added that “This coming from the Chair as one of the ‘first duties’ from a newly elected speaker assumes even graver propotions”.

Congress leader accompained by other leaders of the INDIA bloc, told Om Birla that the reference to Emergency was “clearly political” and that could have been avoided.

Earlier…

Om Birla on Wednesday in his acceptance speech triggered the opposition by reading out a resolution condemning the imposiiton of Emergency as an attack on the constitution by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Birla recalled that on 26th June 1975 the country witnessed the cruel implication of emergency as the party jailed many opposition leaders. Restricted many media outlets and curbed the autonomy of the Judiciary.

While the speaker’s speech invited strong condemns to the Emergency period. PM Modi appreciated Birla’s remarks and said it was important for the youth to know about the period. The youth should be familiar of the happenings during the emergency. He said, “the happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like,”.

Although, it was Modi himself who staged the attacks on “Emergency” for the Congress. Talking to the media in Parliament complex before the start of the 1st 18th Lok Sabha session on June 24, Modi called the Emergency a black spot in India’s parliamentary history when the constitution was discarded and the country turned into prison.

Then on Thursday, 27th June, the President also addressed “1975 Emergency” and called it as the “biggest and darkest chapter” in Indian history.

