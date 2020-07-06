Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that future studies would be done by the Harvard Business School on failures to tackle COVID-19 pandemic, demonetization, and GST implementation. The Congress leader tweeted about Future HBS (Harvard Business School) case studies on failure and wrote that COVID-19, Demonetisation, and, GST implementation are the future case studies on failure of the HBS. Along with the tweet, Gandhi also shared a video with a visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background and a graph depicting the number of COVID-19 cases increasing on a daily basis and India’s changing position with respect to the increase in cases.
India has reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. India has now replaced Russia and is the third worst-hit country by the deadly coronavirus. In the last 24-hours, India has reported 425 new deaths.
Amid calls for boycotting Chinese products after India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government claiming that imports from China have increased under the NDA regime.
Gandhi tweeted along with a graphic of the percentage of imports from China during the UPA rule and the NDA government. The graphic claims that imports from China were at 12-13 percent when the Congress-led UPA government vacated office in 2014 but now stood at 17-18 percent in 2020.
The Congress leader has been vehemently targeting the Centre on the India-China border situation after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley earlier this month. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured, in the face-off.
