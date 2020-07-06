Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the Centre govt over Covid-19, Demonetisation and GST implementation. He added that these would make future case studies at the Harvard Business School.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that future studies would be done by the Harvard Business School on failures to tackle COVID-19 pandemic, demonetization, and GST implementation. The Congress leader tweeted about Future HBS (Harvard Business School) case studies on failure and wrote that COVID-19, Demonetisation, and, GST implementation are the future case studies on failure of the HBS. Along with the tweet, Gandhi also shared a video with a visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background and a graph depicting the number of COVID-19 cases increasing on a daily basis and India’s changing position with respect to the increase in cases.

India has reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. India has now replaced Russia and is the third worst-hit country by the deadly coronavirus. In the last 24-hours, India has reported 425 new deaths.

Amid calls for boycotting Chinese products after India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government claiming that imports from China have increased under the NDA regime.

Gandhi tweeted along with a graphic of the percentage of imports from China during the UPA rule and the NDA government. The graphic claims that imports from China were at 12-13 percent when the Congress-led UPA government vacated office in 2014 but now stood at 17-18 percent in 2020.

The Congress leader has been vehemently targeting the Centre on the India-China border situation after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley earlier this month. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured, in the face-off.

