Rahul Urges Jaishankar To Ensure Release Of 37 Tamil Fishermen

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting him to ensure the release of 37 Tamil fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan authorities.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting him to ensure the release of 37 Tamil fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan authorities.

Request for Early Release

In his letter, the Congress leader urged Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities to secure the early release of the fishermen and their seized boats. According to Gandhi, the fishermen were arrested on September 21 after they “attempted to rescue a Sri Lankan boat in distress.” Despite contacting Sri Lankan authorities for assistance, they were detained for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Context of the Incident

“I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you regarding the arrest of 37 Tamil fishermen and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities on September 21, 2024,” Rahul Gandhi stated. He added that Adv. R. Sudha, a Member of Parliament from Mayiladuthurai, informed him that the arrested fishermen are small-scale fisherfolk operating close to the coast.

Gandhi highlighted that the fishing boats seized were community property, purchased through pooled resources. He enclosed a copy of Adv. R. Sudha’s representation in his letter.

MUST READ: Agartala Railway Station: Major Arrests In Illegal Immigration Case

Condemnation of Recurring Arrests

The Congress leader emphasized that the recurring incidents of Indian fisherfolk being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities warrant “strict condemnation.” He stated, “The unjust seizure of assets and imposition of hefty fines by them warrant strict condemnation.” Gandhi requested that Jaishankar address this issue with Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the fishermen and their boats are released promptly.

Ongoing Concern for Fishermen’s Safety

The arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy have been a significant concern for both the Tamil Nadu government and the BJP-led central government. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has previously written to EAM Jaishankar multiple times regarding this issue. In response to one of his letters, Jaishankar assured him of proactive action by the Centre, stating that the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Consulate in Jaffna have been consistently addressing such cases.

The issue was also discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during the latter’s visit to India in July last year.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Slams Oppn, Says ‘Cong Is Most Deceitful And Dishonest’