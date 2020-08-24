A five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed and over 200 people are feared trapped in it. A total of 15 people have been rescued so far after three floors of the multi-storey building crumbled. Amit Shah tweeted stating that all possible assistance would be provided.

A five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra’s Raigad district collapsed on Monday and over 200 people are feared trapped in it. A total of 15 people have been rescued so far after three floors of the multi-storey building collapsed, Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare said.

Tatkare said as per the primary information over 200 people reported to be trapped inside the building. The incident took place in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil.

The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, tweeted about the incident and stated “The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

“15 people have been rescued till now, they have suffered injuries. We have five to six relief teams at the spot. More teams will be arriving here,” said Tatkare. Three NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been moved to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Further details are awaited.

