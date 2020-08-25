On Tuesday, two persons have died and 18 still feared trapped under the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district.

Two persons have died and 18 still feared trapped under the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening in the Kajalpura area of the town. The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out search and rescue operation.

An FIR was registered against five people on Tuesday at Mahad city police station over the building collapse in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, in which two people lost their lives. According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the case.

Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari said that the search and rescue operation continued at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening, two deaths had been reported till then while 18 were still feared trapped.

Also read: Back to square one? Sonia to continue as interim President, no deadline for elections set: Sources

Also read: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests Covid-19 positive

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also present at the spot to carry out rescue operations. Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force or the NDRF Director General Satya Pradhan gave an update about Raigad building collapse on his Twitter handle and wrote that the NDRF teams were on the site and were carrying out SAR operation with all special equipment. He said that canine Squad was being used and the NDRF Commandant monitoring real-time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the building collapse in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conveyed condolences to the kin of the deceased, who lost their lives in the building collapse in the residential area of Mahad in Raigad district. He further appealed to the state government to provide immediate aid to the injured and people who are trapped under the debris and urged party workers to assist the rescue teams.

Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot to review the rescue operations last evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE news updates: CBI summons Pithani for third consecutive day