Authorities began the process to demolish PNB scam accused fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s bungalow in Alibaug in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday, reports said. As per the directions of the Bombay High Court, 58 illegal structures on Alibaug beaches including a bungalow of Nirav Modi will be razed by Raigad collector. Reports said Nirav Modi had been issued a notice in 2010 for illegally occupying 1,071 square meters in Kihim though he was permitted construction on 376 square meters.

On December 28, 2018, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh had told the Rajya Sabha that Nirav Modi was located in the UK. The Minister said that Nirav Modi’s information is shared by the British authorities and National Central Bureau of Manchester (NCBC) conveyed the information to the Indian agencies, who have been investigating the bank fraud case, that Nirav Modi is residing in the UK.

The Bombay High Court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Shambhuraje Yuvakran against the construction of illegal bungalows of celebrities and business tycoons in the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) areas in Alibaug. After hearing the PIL, the bench of chief justice Naresh Patil and justice Nitin Jamdar asked Raigad collector to demolish the illegal structures in the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) areas in Alibaug.

Earlier, Raigad authorities had faced difficulty in demolishing Nirav Modi’s bungalow as it was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and part of the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act .

