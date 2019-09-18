The Union Cabinet approved a pay bonus for over 11 lakh railway employees. The productivity bonus will cost the government Rs 2024 crore. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said this will be the sixth straight year when the railway employees will receive a bonus.

The Union Cabinet has decided to give pay bonus of 78 days to more than 11 lakh Railway employees. The Union Cabinet, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved this productivity-linked bonus on Wednesday.

In a press conference today after the meeting, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision will help over 11 lakh railway employees. The Union Minister described the bouns as a reward for productivity. He also said the reward will help the central government maintain motivation among the railway employees.

The payment of productivity bonus to railway personnel will incur an expense of Rs 2024 crore. The Union minister also said this will be the sixth consecutive year when the railway employees will be rewarded a productivity-linked bonus.

An official statement said the productivity-linked bonus is targeted at appreciating the workers’ contribution to the railway operations across the country. The productivity-linked bouns is for non-gazetted railway p[ersonnel and it excludes Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

In the year 1979-80, railways were the first department where the concept of Productivity Linked Bonus was introduced. It was introduced to the railway department because of their contribution as an infrastructural support in the Indian economy. The central government considered the concept of PLB more applicable against the concept of bonus in The Payment of Bonus Act- 1965.

In the financial year 2017-18, the Cabinet had decided to give the bonus of PLB equivalent to 78 days’ salary to all non-gazetted Railway employees. The wages for the railway employees had cost the government Rs 20,44.31 crore.

