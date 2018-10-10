The cabinet has just approved the 78-day wage bonus or productivity linked bonus to all the non-gazzeted the Railway employees for the financial year 2017-18. Each non-gazetted Railway employee is likely to get around Rs 18,000 as bonus ahead of this festive season.

The government is likely to give away 78-day wages as a bonus to the employees serving in the Indian Railways just ahead of the festive season. In the latest updates by ANI, it has been reported that the Cabinet has approved payment of productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the financial year 2017-18 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees.

Cabinet approves payment of productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages for financial year 2017-18 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees. — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

Each non-gazetted Railway employee is likely to get around Rs 18,000 as bonus ahead of this festive season. According to the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen General Secretary M Raghavaiah, their organisation had demanded an 80-day bonus. Reports say that the Railways has earned Rs 16,000 crore more than the previous year’s earnings and transported a record 1,161 million tonnes of freight this year.

The employees of Indian Railways is known to be given productivity-linked bonus (PLB) before the Dussehra festival which amounts to around Rs 12.26 lakh each year. However, this bonus is not given to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel, the NDTV reported.

