Railway Minister Vaishnaw At BEML: Foundation Stone For New Hangar Laid

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for a new hangar for standard and broad gauge rolling stock manufacturing at BEML in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for a new hangar for standard and broad gauge rolling stock manufacturing at BEML in Bengaluru on Sunday. This new facility is set to enhance the production capabilities of BEML, a key player in India’s manufacturing sector.

Inspection of Vande Sleeper Coach

Following the foundation stone ceremony, Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the Vande Sleeper Coach at the BEML Main Building in Thippasandra, Bengaluru. This inspection is part of his efforts to review and support ongoing advancements in rail coach technology.

Interaction with Media and Staff

Later in the day, Vaishnaw is scheduled to interact with the media. Additionally, after the BEML program, he will meet with trainees and staff at the Multi-disciplinary Divisional Training Institute (MDDTI) in Bengaluru, also known as the Railway Training Centre, at 2 pm.

About BEML Limited

BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) was established in May 1964 as a Public Sector Undertaking for the manufacture of rail coaches, spare parts, and mining equipment at its Bangalore Complex. The company is listed on both BSE and NSE, with the Government of India owning 54.03% of the shares, and the remaining 44.97% held by financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, banks, the public, and employees, according to the company’s website.

MUST READ: Warangal Discom Engineer Arrested By ACB For Bribe Of Rs 20,000

Company’s Growth and Role

A ‘Schedule ‘A’ Company under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, BEML plays a pivotal role in India’s core sectors such as Defence, Rail, Power, Mining, and Infrastructure. The company started with a modest turnover of Rs. 5 Crores in 1965 and has since grown to achieve a turnover of over Rs. 4,300 Crores, as stated on their official website.

Strategic MoU with Indian Navy

On August 21, BEML Ltd., a leading defense and heavy engineering manufacturer, entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Marine Engineering, Indian Navy. The MoU was signed at the Naval Headquarters in Delhi by Ajit Kumar Srivastav, Director of Defence at BEML, and Rear Admiral K Srinivas, ACOM (D&R) of the Indian Navy, in the presence of BEML’s Chairman & Managing Director, Shantanu Roy, along with top Defence dignitaries.

Significance of the MoU

This agreement marks a significant step in enhancing collaboration between BEML and the Indian Navy for the indigenous design, development, manufacture, testing, and product support of critical marine equipment and systems. The partnership aligns with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to bolster self-reliance in defense production and reduce dependence on foreign imports.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Covid Alleged Scam Report To Be Submitted Today To CM Siddaramaiah