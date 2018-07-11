After the matter was highlighted, the Central railways issued a clarification over the matter and termed the video fake. After spotting the video on social media, several railway officers stated that the cloth was just being used as a marker for the point of fracture. Even though the passengers reached home safely, panic was sensed among crores after a video of a railway employee tying the two broken tracks with a piece of cloth went viral.

Even though the passengers reached home safely, panic was sensed among crores after a video of a railway employee tying the two broken tracks with a piece of cloth went viral

On Tuesday evening, people travelling from Mumbai’s Govandi and Mankhurd stations on the Habour line faced problems after a crack on the railway tracks was reported. However, the services were restored within half an hour. Even though the passengers reached home safely, panic was sensed among crores after a video of a railway employee tying the two broken tracks with a piece of cloth went viral. The video was widely circulated on the various social media platforms and drew massive criticism for the railway ministry.

After the matter was highlighted, the Central railways issued a clarification over the matter and termed the video fake. After spotting the video on social media, several railway officers stated that the cloth was just being used as a marker for the point of fracture.

They added that the cloth was not being used to join the tracks. However, their following claims were countered with several people asking that paint wasn’t used. Meanwhile, the railway employees added that due to heavy rains in Mumbai, the paint wasn’t sticking on the track and hence they used the cloth as the marker.

In the notification, the Central Railway added that the safety of the passengers was not compromised at all.

After the matter was highlighted, an RTI activist further demanded an inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The heavy showers in Mumbai have brought the normal life at a complete halt with several areas like Dadar, Thane facing extreme water-logging problems. Mumbai’s life-line, local trains, has reportedly turned into water slides with several tracks being water-logged.

The RTI activist further sought a complete check of all rail tracks so that no mishap takes place during Mumbai monsoon. As per reports, due to heavy showers, services on Western line, Central line and Harbour line were badly affected with passengers being left stranded for hours.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More