Western Railway recruitment 2018-19: The Western Railway has invited applications for 3553 posts of Apprentice and various jobs in Maharashtra. The candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the Western Railway at www.wr.indianrailways.gov.in. Applicants can also submit their applications online through RRC’s website at www.rrc-wr.com. The interested candidates must go through the official notification before applying for the posts. The Western Railway began the application process on December 10 and the last date to apply for the same is January 9.

The selection process, eligibility, salary, age limited and application fee is mentioned below but candidates are advised to keep an eye on Western Railway website for regular updates. The candidates can download the official notified from here. The selected candidates will be placed at various divisions, workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2018-19.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who want to apply for the position should be between 15 to 24. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST applicants and 03 years in case of OBC applicants. Upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years for Persons with Disability (PWD). To successfully apply for the above posts, applicants must have an ITI certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in various trades.

Payment of fees:

Candidates belonging to General Category will need to pay an application fee of Rs 100 while no fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants.

