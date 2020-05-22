Train ticket bookings are now available online as well as through railway reservation counters.

Railway reservation is open for public in all classes of 230 trains connecting various stations in the country, said the Ministry of Railways on Friday.

Bookings are available online as well as through railway reservation counters. Since yesterday, more than 13 lakh passengers have booked their tickets, the ministry informed.

The Indian Railways on Thursday said that from May 22, the booking and cancellations of reserved tickets can now be done at several portals including Post Offices and Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) licensees.

“Indian Railways has further decided that w.e.f. 22.05.2020 facility of booking/cancellation of reserved tickets shall also be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) licensees, etc., and through authorised agents of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation(IRCTC) along with computerised Passenger Reservation System(PRS) counters of Indian Railways available in railway premises/reservation centres and Common Service Centers (CSC),” said Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director (I&P), Ministry of Railways, in an official statement.

