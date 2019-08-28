Railways to offer up to 25 per cent concession on trains with AC chair and executive class sitting with fewer vacancies. The scheme will be implemented from September.

The railways announced that the scheme which offers up to 25 per cent concession on trains with executive class sitting and AC chair will be applied from September. The scheme will be applicable for executive chair car and AC chair car such as Tejas, Gatimann, Shatabdi, Double Decker, Intercity trains, the railways said. The scheme will be implemented targeting to improve earnings and occupancy.

PTI had reported on Tuesday, the railway aimed to implement the scheme to increase revenue as it is facing tough competition from low-cost airfares and roadways.

The railways also announced that all principal chief commercial managers of zonal railways can now give discounts up to 25 per cent. The railway board commercial directorate has ordered all zonal railways to review the earnings and occupancy of executive class seating and chair car by September 30.

All you need to know about the new scheme:

1. Trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50 per cent will be offering a discount only.

2. Discount on trains will be up to 25 per cent of the base price

3. GST, Reservation fee, superfast charge will have additional charges

4. The discounted price can be for the part of the year, full-year, seasonal or month-wise or weekend or weekdays

5. The discounted scheme existed in 3 trains will be continued. These trains are, train number 12010 Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central Shatabdi, 12007/12008 Chennai Central-Mysuru Shatabdi Express, train number 12042 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express.

