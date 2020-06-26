As Covid-19 cases increase in the country, the Indian railways has cancelled all regular train services till August 12. Passengers with tickets for journeys between 1 July and and 12 August will get a refund.

However, only the special trains that were announced in May and June, consisting of 15 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 1 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 will continue working, the limited special suburban services which recently started in Mumbai to ferry essential services would also continue to operate.

In an official letter, strict instructions have been given for the cancellation and full refunds of the tickets booked in the regular timetabled trains. In the wake of the noxious and rising coronavirus in the country, the railway officials have asserted on the selling of coronavirus essentials like masks, gloves, sanitizers bedroll kits to be sold at the multi-purpose stalls at the railway platforms.

Full refunds generated for all the tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey dates from 01.07.2020 to 12.08.2020, as they stand cancelled now: Ministry of Railways pic.twitter.com/0jmAWrku0L — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Another official said that the bedroll kits which are no longer given to the passengers on board due to fear of coronavirus spread will also be available at these stalls. India has recorded 16,922 new cases, taking the country count to nearly 5 lakh.

