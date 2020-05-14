Railways on Thursday has cancelled all tickets booked by passengers to travel on or before June 30th, 2020. Special and Shramik trains, however, will continue to ply.

Railways on Thursday, May 14, has announced that no train journeys will ply on and before June 30th, 2020, barring special trains and shramik special trains. The Ministry of Railways has decided to cancel all tickets booked by regular passengers before March 25 to travel on or before June 30th, 2020. The official ticket booking website IRCTC has also decided to record the destination address of all passengers with effect from May 13 as it will help them in contact tracing if required.

The passengers, who had booked their train tickets, do not need to worry about the cancellation of trains as they will be provided with a full refund. Earlier in the day, Indian Railways had revised its guidelines on cancellation and refund of fare of already booked tickets with effect from March 21.

The circular said that the passengers can get refund of their cancelled train tickets on submission of their ticket up to six months from date of journey and the e-tickets will be auto-refunded. Passengers also have the option of online cancellation and refund facility.

Indian Railways cancels all tickets booked to travel on or before June 30th, 2020. Refunds given to all tickets booked till 30th June 2020. All special trains and Shramik Special train to however ply as usual. pic.twitter.com/5Pgs09WB2t — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

With effect from 13th May, IRCTC has started taking the destination address of all passengers, booking online tickets. This will help us in contact tracing, if required later: Indian Railways. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ZGBgG4q8Au — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

All train services in the country were suspended after the announcement of lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the month of March. As of now, only Shramik trains, which has been started to facilitate the movement of migrant workers to their respective home towns, as well as, 15 special interstate passengRer trains will run without any interruptions.

