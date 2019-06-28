Railways Minister Piyush Goyal says government has no plan to privatise railways: Piyush Goyal that the government has no plans to privatise the railways or any of its premium trains including Rajdhani and Shatabdi express. Goyal was responding to a query in Rajya Sabha on the issue. He clarified the government has not made any such plan.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal says government has no plan to privatise railways: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday put an end to speculations that the central government was roping a proposal to privatise railways. He said that the government has no plans to privatise the national operator or any of its premium trains including Rajdhani and Shatabdi express. Goyal was responding to a query in Rajya Sabha on the issue. He clarified that no such plan has been made.

After forming government at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, the ministry proposed that it will offer two trains to IRCTC to run on haulage concept. According to the government’s 100-day plan, the trains will operate on routes such as Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals.

रेलवे में कांस्टेबल और सब इंस्पैक्टर के लगभग 9,000 पदों के लिये जो भर्ती की जाएगी, उसमें 50% महिलाओं को लिया जायेगा। यह महिला सशक्तिकरण को सुनिश्चित करेगा, तथा इसके साथ ही रेलवे सुरक्षा बल में उनके प्रतिनिधित्व को भी बढ़ाएगा। pic.twitter.com/UKIcIBWMvD — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 28, 2019

Goyal, who retained his ministry after 17th Lok Sabha elections, said that the government will take up 50 per cent of the recruitment for about 9,000 posts of Constables and Sub-Inspectors in railways. For the empowerment of women, Goyal said that the railways will ensure their upliftment, adding that more women will be inducted in the Railway Protection Force.

Last year, Goyal had also said that the government has no plans to privatise railways in the country. While addressing a presser, he had made it clear that railways would not be privatised. He had asserted that the railways would work for doubling its income in the five years. His clarification had come after railway unions expressed concern that the government would privatise the entire railway network

