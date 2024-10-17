Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Railways To Cut Advance Booking Period From 120 Days To 60 Days

The Indian Railways clarified that the bookings made under the current 120-day ARP before October 31 will remain valid.

The Indian Railways is set to shorten the advance reservation period (ARP) for train bookings from 120 days to 60 days, excluding the day of travel, according to an official press release issued on Wednesday. This change will take effect on November 1, 2024.

The Railways clarified that reservations made under the existing 120-day ARP before October 31 will still be honored. Additionally, cancellations for bookings made beyond the new 60-day ARP will continue to be permitted.

As noted in the official announcement, this revised policy does not apply to certain daytime express trains, such as the Taj Express and Gomti Express, which have different advance reservation limits. The option for foreign tourists to book tickets 365 days in advance will remain unchanged.

The adjustment in the advance reservation system allows passengers to plan their journeys more conveniently. Previously, travelers could book tickets up to 120 days, or four months, ahead of their travel date, but the new rules will reduce this timeframe by half. While the Railways has not provided a specific reason for this change, it is anticipated that it may increase ticket availability closer to travel dates.

In addition to the official ticket booking platform IRCTC, train tickets can also be purchased through third-party sites like MakeMyTrip, Paytm, and Rail Yatri, among others. For some intercity daytime trains, the ARP is shorter.

Passengers can book tickets for up to six individuals on a single requisition form, provided they are all traveling to the same destination on the same train. The Railways also offers a tatkal scheme, which enables passengers to book tickets on short notice, typically available for travel within one or two days.

MUST READ: Death Toll In Bihar Hooch Incidents Rises To 26, RJD Attacks CM Nitish Kumar

 

