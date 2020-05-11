Railways to resume passenger train service initially with 15 pair of trains which will depart from New Delhi from tomorrow. Booking of tickets to start today at 4 pm.

Indian Railways is all set to restart the passenger train operations from tomorrow May 11, 2020. In this process, initially, the Railways will begin by 15 pairs of trains. These special trains will run from New Delhi and will connect with different areas like Bilaspur, Chennai, Ranchi, Patna, Bengaluru, Dibrugarh, Ahmedabad, Jammu Tawi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneswar, Howrah, Secunderabad, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai Central, and Madgaon.

Post to which, Railways also plans to start special services on new routes which will be based on the available number of coaches after reserving 20,000 COVID-19 care centers and also reserving coaches for 3000 Shramik special train for stranded migrants. The ticket booking will begin from 4 pm today which will be sold only through the IRCTC website and apps Booking through ticket agents is not allowed. Moreover, the ticket counters of every station will remain closed.

The Railways also warned in the statement that the passengers with valid and confirmed tickets will only be allowed to travel. Further, all the passengers will have to wear face masks and will also be screened at departure. They are also directed to follow all the social distancing rules. Moreover, only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel.

The schedule of every train will be issued by the Railways as the train will have limited stoppage and all the trains will run with AC coaches only. Further, the news of Railways restarting some services shifts the focus to the aviation sector as well where no flights are permitted to fly till the lockdown ends.

