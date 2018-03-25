Fares on Shatabdi trains are going to be reduced by the government in order to increase the number of travellers on certain routes. A minimum number of 25 trains have been selected by the railways in which this scheme will be implemented. At present, there are 45 Shatabdi trains running across the country.

Due to the relatively low number of passengers travelling on Shatabdi trains, the government has decided to cut down the fares of its premium train on some selected routes. The railways have selected a minimum number of 25 trains in which this scheme will be implemented. This move of the government might be able to increase the numbers of travelers in Shatabdi. This is a developing story.

Moreover, to ensure optimum utilisation of resources, a senior government official confirmed the news stating, “Indian Railway is actively working on a proposal in this regard”, as per reports in PTI. Also, the official further revealed that this scheme has been encouraged by the government’s earlier pilot scheme, which had proved that the departments, earnings went up by 17% and passenger bookings by 63%.

ALSO READ: BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya asks people to follow Indian culture and avoid making boyfriends, girlfriends

Under the scheme, the fares on the trains running between the city of Jaipur and Ajmer, and Bengaluru and Mysuru were cut as these routes witnessed the less number of passengers travelling on trains. And the move was very successful. Further, it has been reported that the railways run 45 Shatabdi trains across the country which is also among the fastest trains apart from Rajdhani and Sampark Kranti trains.

ALSO READ: BJP’s Ram Navami pandal vandalised in West Bengal, 4 injured

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App