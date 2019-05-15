Rain lashes parts of Delhi, Noida and Faridabad, brings some respite from soaring heat: Delhi's Kalkaji extension, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar, Trilokpuri, Mayur Vihar, Kalyanpuri and Ghazipur areas received light rainfall.

Rain lashed Noida, Faridabad and parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. The rain brought down the mercury levels and providing relief to the people suffering from the scorching heat for the past few days. The areas that received light rainfall are Kalkaji extension, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar, Trilokpuri, Mayur Vihar, Kalyanpuri and Ghazipur etc.

The rains occurred due to the influence of a western disturbance In the north. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that Delhi will experience rain shower on May 16 and 17 as another western disturbance is expected in north India. The IMD had on Monday predicted light rains and thunderstorm in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the national capital.

The countdown to southwest monsoon 2019 has begun and it is likely to hit Kerala three days late on Jun 4, 2019, reports said. Skymet, India’s leading weather forecasting and agriculture risk monitoring company, predicted the rains will reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands either this weekend or the middle of the following week.

Delhi: Rain lashes the national capital; #visuals from Mandi house and near Shastri Bhawan pic.twitter.com/FLqLw7xVNK — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

The southwest monsoon 2019 is expected to hit the Bay of Bengal Islands around May 22. The error margin is for two days.

The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall may occur over northwest and northeast India and Bay Islands between May 19-21, 2019, while isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over the south peninsula, eastern India and the Lakshadweep islands.

Southwest monsoon typically sets in over Kerala around June 1 every year.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi; #visuals from near ITO pic.twitter.com/w9yYZFzKQR — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App