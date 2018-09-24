Heavy Rains continue to lash Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for the 3rd day in a row, with the Meteorological department issuing a red alert in Punjab on Monday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked all district authorities to remain on constant vigil and activate Disaster Control Rooms while the Army has also been kept on standby.

Heavy Rains continue to lash Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for the 3rd day in a row, with the Meteorological department issuing a red alert in Punjab on Monday. Himachal Pradesh has been put on high alert as heavy rains continue to pound the state. According to reports, a man has been already feared dead after he got caught in the swelling Nahad Khad (rivulet) in Kangra district.

Possible damage to cotton and paddy crops is also being feared after the incessant rains have created a flood-like situation in many districts. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked all district authorities to remain on constant vigil and activate Disaster Control Rooms while the Army has also been kept on standby.

“All officials to remain on standby. The Army has also been requested to be on standby. Hotspots to be identified with clear evacuation and relief plans,” Captain Amarinder Singh was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Due to the incessant rains, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha has declared that all schools in the district will remain close with Himachal government also issuing the same advisory.

Now, as per the reports coming in, Northern Railway has announced the suspension of several trains to Punjab. 12460/ 12459 Amritsar – New Delhi- Amritsar and 14681/ 14682 New Delhi -Jallandhar City – New Delhi Intercity express trains have been cancelled for the day.

In Himachal, fresh snowfalls have been reported in Rohtang today, however, all the tourists’ fun has been marred by long traffic jams in the adjoining areas.

