Rain Showers Hit Delhi-NCR, Easing Summer Heat for Residents

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday, providing respite to the people from the sultry heat of the past few days. Noida and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region (NCR) also received heavy showers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more downpours over the next five days. Visuals show commuters making their way through the rains in Ghaziabad.

The fresh spell of rain in Delhi has come after the city came to a standstill due to incessant rainfall that resulted in the deaths of at least six people, including children, and caused the highest rainfall on June 28 in 88 years, bringing the city to a grinding halt. Several stretches of Delhi remained inundated for days, leaving residents without power and water. The heavy rain also caused the canopy of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 to collapse, resulting in one fatality.

Meanwhile, due to the downpours, tomato prices are expected to rise further in North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Haryana. Farmers report extensive damage to tomato crops in the Muradabad region, known for its tomato farming, supplying produce to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, and Haryana. Recent heavy rains have devastated tomatoes in the fields.

There has been a notable increase in the prices of tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. With the onset of July rains, vegetable prices have surged significantly. In June, tomato prices ranged between 40 to 50 rupees per kilo, but they have now soared to 75 to 80 rupees per kilo. Similarly, potato prices have risen to 25 to 30 rupees per kilo, while onion prices have reached 40 to 45 rupees per kilo. Heavy rains in several states have impacted vegetable prices.

