Rainfall Craving! IMD Issues Orange Alert In Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather department also informed that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in various districts of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the weather department, the districts where rainfall is predicted include Kangra (Dharmsala, Jaisingpur), Mandi (Sarkaghat, Dharmpur, Slapper, Kotli, Mandi, Sundernagar), Hamirpur (Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur), Bilaspur (Swarghat, Bilaspur), Chamba Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kullu.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is expected across the Northeast, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. Isolated to scattered rain with isolated lightning is forecast for Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Ladakh may experience isolated rain and snow. Temperatures of 40°C or higher are expected in some areas of West Rajasthan.

