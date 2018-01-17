Army Chief Bipin Rawat said he was skeptical about the Chinese soldiers returning back to Doklam. He said there were chances that they could return again after the winter. "While troops (PLA) may have returned & infrastructure remains, it is anybody's guess whether they would come back there or is it because of the winters that they could not take their equipment, but we are also there, so in case they come, we will face them," Rawat said.

As far as Doklam is concerned, PLA soldiers are there in a part of the area, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said

Army Chief Bipin Rawat, on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2018, said that the bonhomie between India and China has returned after Doklam stand-off but one has to be always prepared. He said he did visualize any serious trouble at the northern border. “I think the bonhomie (between India & China) has returned to what was prior to Doklam standoff, so I don’t visualize a very serious trouble. But then one has to be prepared for it always,” Bipin Rawat said.

During an interaction programme at the Raisina Dialogue, Bipin Rawat said, the mechanisms that India has to defuse tensions between the two countries, are working very well and after Doklam issue, the army has started its own Border Personnel Meeting (BPM). He added army is meeting regularly and exchanges are taking place more frequently. The Army Chief further said the number of Chinese soldiers in Doklam area has reduced and the communication between the commanders at ground level is on.

“As far as Doklam is concerned, PLA soldiers are there in a part of the area, although not in numbers that we saw them in initially. They have carried out some infrastructure development which is mostly temporary in nature,” Army Chief said during Raisina Dialogue.

While troops (PLA) may have returned & infrastructure remains, it is anybody's guess whether they would come back there or is it because of the winters that they could not take their equipment, but we are also there, so in case they come, we will face them: Army Chief #Doklam — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

However, Rawat was skeptical about the Chinese soldiers returning back to Doklam. He said there were chances that they could return again after the winter. “While troops (PLA) may have returned & infrastructure remains, it is anybody’s guess whether they would come back there or is it because of the winters that they could not take their equipment, but we are also there, so in case they come, we will face them,” Rawat said.

Earlier this week, the Army Chief’s remark that India was prepared for all eventualities, did not go well with China and in a stinging editorial it said, “India is diplomatically immature, with a self-centered approach and preference for impulsive nationalism”.

In June 2017, India and China witnessed a military standoff after China attempted to extend a road on the Doklam plateau southwards near the Doka La pass.