At the third edition of the Raisana Dialogue on January 16, the Army Chief Bipin Rawat said people have to take a call on whether they want a safe and secure environment or they were willing to accept curbs temporarily so terrorism can be dealt with. On January 15, Bipin Rawat had warned Pakistan that India is strong enough to tackle any threat coming from the country and is ready for a nuclear war if need arises.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, during an interaction at Raisana Dialogue, said the threat of nuclear and chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorists can be a disaster for humanity. “The threat of nuclear and chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorists can be a disaster for humanity,” Army Chief said on Wednesday. He said terrorists are using technology to transcend international borders and we need to stop them.

At the third edition of the Raisana Dialogue on January 16, the Army Chief said putting some checks on the internet as well as social media that terrorist organisations resort to, can help in curbing the terrorism but in a democratic country, people won’t like it. He added that people have to take a call on whether they want a safe and secure environment or they were willing to accept curbs temporarily so terrorism can be dealt with.

The comments came in the wake of the war of words between the India and Pakistan Army Chiefs. On January 15, Bipin Rawat had warned Pakistan that India is strong enough to tackle any threat coming from the neighbouring country and is ready for a nuclear war if need arises.“We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” Rawat had said.

On Kashmir, Bipin Rawat said the people are tired of terrorism because it has not given them anything but pain. He said there should be a check on the radicalisation of youths so that we are able to put an end to terrorism in Kashmir. The Army Chief said the need of the hour was surveillance equipment. He said it would help boost the Army’s capabilities to operate in adverse conditions.