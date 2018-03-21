If sources are to be believed, actor turned politician, Raj Babbar has broken its ties with Congress Party and has offered his resignation from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress president. However, reports suggest that the party high command is yet to accept his resignation. If reports are to believed, Jatin Prasad and Pramod Tiwari are most likely to be the top contenders for the post.

The Congress party seems to have become a game of dominoes with its senior leaders quitting the party back-to-back. Just a day after Goa Congress Chief Shantaram Naik resigned from his post of state party president, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Raj Babbar has reportedly also put down his papers. However, the reports suggest that the resignation is yet to be accepted by party leaders. If sources are to be believed, and if Raj Babbar’s resignation gets accepted, Jatin Prasad and Pramod Tiwari are most likely to be the top contenders for the post.

As per reports, Raj Babbar had stated that he was sent to Uttar Pradesh with some specific task. The Congress leader also stated that he has already done all whatever he could do for the Congress party in the state. Raj Babbar resignation could easily be perceived as a repercussion to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s speech where he asked the veterans to make way for the young leaders. Before Raj Babbar’s resignation, Congress’s Goa chief, Shantaram Naik had resigned from his post stating that he was ‘inspired’ by Rahul Gandhi’s speech.

Shantaram Naik had tendered his resignation to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday morning. In the resignation, he stated that he had resigned from the post of Goa Congress chief to pave the way for the younger generation to come forward. As per PTI, he said, “I was inspired by party Chief Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the plenary session, where he said he wanted to give chance to the younger generation.” The former Congress Goa chief had come to power after he replaced Luizinho Faleiro in July 2017. Shantaram Naik was elected to Lok Sabha in 1984 from North Goa constituency. While the reports suggest that the resignation is yet to accepted, Raj Babbar leaving COngress could cause a massive jolt to the party in the upcoming 2019 elections.

