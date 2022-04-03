MNS head, requested the state government on Saturday to remove loudspeakers from mosques and warned against placing loudspeakers in front of mosques

Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head, requested the state government on Saturday to remove loudspeakers from mosques and warned against “placing loudspeakers in front of mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa.”

On Saturday, Thackeray addressed party workers in Mumbai, saying, “I am not opposed to prayers; you are free to pray at home, but the government should decide whether or not to remove mosque loudspeakers. Now I’m issuing a warning… Loudspeakers must be removed, or else loudspeakers will be placed in front of the mosque and Hanuman Chalisa will be played.”

Thackeray further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid mosques in Mumbai’s Muslim neighborhoods, claiming that the residents are “Pakistani allies.”