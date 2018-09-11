Firebrand leader Raj Thackeray likens Uddhav Thackeray's party Shiv Sena to the breed of dogs. MNS chief's statement came after Shiv Sena had not supported the Bharat Band called by Congress and other opposition parties against rising petrol and diesel prices and declining rupee against dollar.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray compared his cousin Uddhav Thackeray’s political party Shiv Sena with the breed of dogs. Talking to the reporters, Raj Thackeray said Shiv Sena’s situation is the same as the breed of dogs which doesn’t know which way to look and where to go.

“There’s a breed of dog which doesn’t know which way to look at. Same is Shiv Sena’s situation. When their money gets stuck, they talk of stepping out of the alliance, when their work is done, they go silent,” said Raj Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray came out all guns blazing at the Shiv Sena for not supporting Bharat Bandh, which was called to protest against constantly rising fuel price.

There's a breed of dog which doesn't know which way to look at. Same is Shiv Sena's situation. When their money gets stuck, they talk of stepping out of alliance, when their work is done, they go silent: Raj Thackeray,MNS when asked 'Shiv Sena has said #BharatBandh was a failure' pic.twitter.com/WekXjnmhem — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

MNS chief further added that Shiv Sena, who has been mocking government through their editorials says one thing and do the other thing.

The country has been witnessing what Shiv Sena has been doing for last 4 years. They can only write and criticise their alliance partner through editorials on prices of diesel and petrol. They have no role left to play. Mr Uddhav Thackeray’s party don’t know what they are supposed to do.

Earlier, an editorial, published in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna, said, “We have been carrying the burden of opposition leaders so far and we now want to see the strength of the opposition. People’s interests are protected when opposition parties perform their duties with efficiency.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More