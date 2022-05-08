Following the video battle over Bal Thackeray's legacy, the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray are racing to Ayodhya

Following the video battle over Bal Thackeray’s legacy, the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray are racing to Ayodhya.

Following the loudspeaker row, the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray are involved in a political feud.

Raj Thackeray has scheduled his visit to Ayodhya on June 5.

However, on June 10, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray will travel to Ayodhya alongside Shiv Sena workers from throughout the country.

Both leaders have stated that they will seek Ram Lalla’s blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Janambhoomi.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated”In Ayodhya, preparations for the Shiv Sena’s arrival have begun. On June 10, Aaditya Thackeray would travel to Ayodhya alongside Shiv Sena workers from around the country to seek Ram Lalla’s blessings. It’s not about politics; it’s about faith.”

MNS has also distributed ‘Chalo Ayodhya’ posters in Mumbai, urging people to accompany party president Raj Thackeray on his June 5 tour to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Shiv Sena had already taken aim at Raj Thackeray by posting a video of party founder Bal Thackeray making a veiled dig at the MNS head.

In a social media post, Raj Thackeray dressed up as Bal Thackeray. He also posted a video of Bal Thackeray speaking out against the usage of loudspeakers in mosques.

The loudspeaker controversy in the state erupted when the MNS chairman gave the state administration till May 3 to remove the loudspeakers from mosques.