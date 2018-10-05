Former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, well known as Raja Bhaiya, is set to float a new political party on the occasion of completing his 25 years in politics. The independent MLA from Pratapgarh's Kunda has a Robinhood image for helping the poor of his area.

He was a cabinet minister of Food and Supplies Department in the government-led by Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, well known as Raja Bhaiya, is set to float a new political party, according to various media reports. The independent MLA from Pratapgarh’s Kunda will announce his new party on the occasion of completing his 25 years in politics. The veteran leader has a major influence in politics of Uttar Pradesh and has a strong support base among the Thakur community of the state. The strongman in Uttar Pradesh politics can play a significant role in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He has been winning independently from Kunda since 1993. In 1997, he became the minister in BJP government when Kalyan Singh was chief minister. In 2002 when the BSP was in power, he was sent to jail for threatening legislator Puran Singh Bundela. In November 2002, then Chief Minister Mayawati had slapped POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) charges against Raja Bhaiya.

He stayed in jail for nearly 18 months. Raja Bhaiya has a Robinhood image for helping the poor of his area and contributing in marriages of the poor.

ALSO READ: India-Russia bilateral summit: Here’s what Modi-Putin meet holds, 5 key points

He was a cabinet minister of Food and Supplies Department in the government-led by Akhilesh Yadav. In 2013, he resigned as minister for his alleged involvement in the murder conspiracy of Kunda DSP Zia Ul Haq.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress’ Satyavrat Chaturvedi says BSP was unreasonable in choice of seats

With less than 6 months left for Lok Sabha elections, opposition parties like Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP are in talks with each other for a possible alliance to ensure that BJP is voted out of power in the 2019 elections and Uttar Pradesh will be a powerbroker in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to recently conducted poll surveys.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More