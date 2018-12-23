Earlier on December 17, both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot took oath as CM and deputy CM of Rajasthan, respectively. The swearing-in ceremony of them was attended by all the big guns of the Congress including party president Rahul Gandhi.

The oath-taking ceremony of 13 cabinet ministers and 10 state ministers of the newly-elected Rajasthan government will be held on December 24, Monday, at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. Many top Congress leaders, apart from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers.

The 13 cabinet ministers who will take the oath in the presence of CM Ashok Gehlot are BD Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwaal, Prasadilal Meena, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwaal, Lal Chand Katariya, Raghu Sharma, Pramod Jani Bhaya, Vishvendra Singh, Harish Choudhry, Rameshchand Meena, Udaylal Aanjana, Pratap Singh Khaachriyawas and Saleh Mohommad.

The 10 state ministers are Govind Singh Dotasra, Mamata Bhupesh, Arjun Bamaniya, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi, Ashok Chandna, Tikaram Juli, Bhajanlal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav and Subhash Garg.

Earlier on December 17, both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot took oath as CM and deputy CM of Rajasthan, respectively. The swearing-in ceremony of them was attended by all the big guns of the Congress including party president Rahul Gandhi.

Congress emerged as the single largest party after winning 99 out of 199 seats in recently-concluded Rajasthan Assembly elections. Although the Rajasthan Assembly comprises of 200 seats but only 199 seats were contested due to the death of one of the candidates. Congress formed the government in the state and instated Ashok Gehlot as the CM.

BJP, under the leadership of Vasundhara Raje, secured 73 seats while Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came at the third spot with 6 seats. It was a big dent for the BJP which lost over 90 seats in the 2018 Rajasthan elections.

