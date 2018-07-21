A 19-year-old in Rajasthan's Alwar has been awarded a death penalty for raping a 7-month-old infant earlier this year. This the first time, when capital punishment has been ordered by a Rajasthan court after the state assembly in March passed a tougher sexual abuse law that allows the death penalty in the rape of minors under 12 years of age.

Rajasthan is the 2nd state in the country to have such a law in force after Madhya Pradesh it in December.

