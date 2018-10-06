In the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections, the BJP registered a record-breaking victory under the leadership of Vasundhara Raje. The saffron party garnered a staggering 160 seats in the 200-member Assembly while the Congress could only manage 25 seats.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 will be held on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11. After the announcement, the model code of conduct was enforced in the state with immediate effect. The Chief Minister post is currently occupied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia and her tenure will expire on January 20, 2019.

The elections for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be seen as a bellwether for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The main battle in the state will be between the Congress and the BJP where Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Sachin Pilot will be looking to uproot current incumbent Vasundhara Raje. On the other hand, Raje, who usurped Congress’ Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister of Rajasthan in 2013, would want to continue her reign in the state by retaining power.

BJP formed the government in the state with 161 seats (National Peoples Party – 1 seat) while the Congress-led Opposition has a current strength of 36 seats.

The 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on December 7 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held four days later on December 11.

Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will head into elections in November and December while the vote counting in all the states will take place on one common date i.e. December 11.

