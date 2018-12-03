Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday sought an apology from BJP president Amit Shah over his "Congress' leaders should be held by collars" remarks. The incident took place last week when the BJP chief was addressing a public meeting in Jaipur. While addressing an election rally in Reodar of Sirohi district, Gehlot asserted that he is just unable to understand that how a senior leader like Shah could make a remark like this.

While addressing an election rally in Reodar of Sirohi district, Gehlot asserted that he is just unable to understand that how a senior leader like Shah could make a remark like this. While asking for an immediate apology, Gehlot added that the party has lodged the complaint with the Election Commission (EC), however, no action has been taken so far as the BJP is in power. He further asked that what kind of law and order situation the BJP will prevail if political leaders start holding each other by collars.

Reacting over UP Chief Minister’s “Hanuman is a Dalit” comment, the former Rajasthan CM said that the BJP has not even left Gods and has started segregating them into castes.

When asked about the probability of the Congress forming the government in the state, the former CM claimed that there is a wave of the party in the state and there are high chances that the Congress will defeat the BJP by a huge margin.

The Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 are scheduled to take place on December 7. The results will be declared on December 11 along with the other four states, including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

