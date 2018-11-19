Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Days after the Congress party fielded state president Sachin Pilot from Tonk seat, the BJP on Monday announced that Rajasthan transport minister Yunus Khan, its lone Muslim candidate will contest from Tonk, which is a Muslim-dominated constituency.

Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Just ahead of state assembly elections 2018, the BJP on Monday, November 19, fielded Yunus Khan, its only Muslim candidate, against Rajasthan Congress president and Chief Minister candidate Sachin Pilot, who are expected to contest from Tonk seat. Interestingly, Tonk is a Muslim-dominated constituency in Rajasthan. Khan, the state transport minister who is also state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s closest confidant. He is a sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency of Nagpur district and is expected to replace MLA Ajit Singh Mehta.

Both the candidates in the fray, are reportedly going to file their nomination papers on Monday, which is the last day for filing. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the saffron party released its 5th list of 6 candidates for the Rajasthan polls 2018, in which it dropped Mehta and Shankarlal Kharadi, who were earlier contesting from Tonk and Kherwara respectively.

Mainly, the showdown in Rajasthan is going to be between the BJP and the Congress. Earlier it was announced that incumbent Vasundhara Raje will face ex-BJP leader Jaswant Sing’s son Manvendra Singh, who recently joined Congress last month, in Jhalrapatan.

Senior Singh had quit the BJP after he was denied ticket to contest from Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha seat, following which he contested as an independent candidate and lost.

The development came hours after Raje filed her nomination for Jhalrapatan, where she has been garnering victory since 2003. Media reports have pointed out that back in the 2014 elections, Raje was one of the reasons why BJP ignored Jaswant.

The BJP garnered 163 seats in the 200-member assembly in the 2013 elections in Rajasthan. The state will vote in a single phase on December 7.

