Rajasthan Assembly polls 2018: After much uproar over his casteist comments, the Election Commission of India on Saturday, November 24, issued a notice against Rajasthan Congress leader CP Joshi over his Brahmin jibe on the ruling BJP. The leader will have to file a reply by Sunday evening, media reports said. The development comes after Joshi while addressing an election meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Uma Bharti hailed from “lower castes” and know nothing about Hinduism. He further reportedly said only Brahmins know about Hinduism.

The notice against him comes after the ruling BJP registered a complaint against him with the EC. Following which, Joshi on Friday apologised for his remarks after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi rebuked and demanded him to express regret. The statement also comes amid heavy campaigning for the Rajasthan assembly polls 2018, which is going to take place on December 7.

Meanwhile, campaign trail in the state is in full swing in Rajasthan, media reports said Prime minister Narendra Modi will start campaigning on November 25 from Alwar district which has 11 assembly constituencies.

The PM is also scheduled to hold 3 election rallies in Bhilwara, Banswara and Kota on November 26, following which he will address election rallies in Bharatpur and Nagaur.

The showdown for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly is mainly between the ruling BJP, headed by incumbent Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress. Major issues in the state include- unemployment, far distress, social sector schemes.

Interestingly, a total 189 of women candidates, including 50 from the BJP and the Congress, will be contesting the upcoming polls, the highest number in the last 10 years, as reported Firstpost.

